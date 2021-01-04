Emir of Qatar to Attend Gulf Summit for 1st Time Since 2017

"The Emir of Qatar will head the delegation of the State of Qatar to participate in the 41st meeting of the Supreme Council of the GCC, which will be held on Tuesday in the province of AlUla in brotherly Saudi Arabia," the office wrote on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, according to the Kuwaiti foreign minister, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed to sign a deal to end the standoff between their countries during a summit on Tuesday.
"The Kuwaiti emir held phone talks on Monday night with the Qatari emir and the Saudi crown prince, who affirmed their commitment to strengthening brotherly relations between countries in the region. They agreed to sign a pact at the end of the summit in Al Ula that will settle all conflict issues," Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah said in a televised statement.
Riyadh broke off all diplomatic, travel and trade ties with Doha in summer 2017 after accusing it of condoning terrorism. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain sided with Saudi Arabia.
