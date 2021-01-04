Israeli Defence Minister Says Tel Aviv Needs One More F-35 Squadron

"Without doubt, we need to expand the F-35 array. Right now we have two squadrons. I reckon we will expand that. That is what I requested of the Americans", Gantz said.
The news outlet said citing defence officials that the two squadrons already ordered by Israel consist of 50 planes.
"I would buy another F-35 squadron and then examine what to do with the balance - continuing to expand the F-35 (procurement), going for F-15s?" the minister added.
Gantz also expressed hope that the deal on procurement of the third squadron of F-35 could be clinched before US President Donald Trump steps down on 20 January.
Built by US-based global aerospace company Lockheed Martin, F-35 and its variants are deployed by a number of nations, including Australia, Belgium, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom. Israel remains the only country in the Middle East to purchase the jets.
