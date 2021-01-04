Iran Seizes South Korean-Flagged Vessel in Persian Gulf for Environmental Pollution, Reports Say

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has seized a UAE-bound South Korea-flagged vessel in the Persian Gulf as the ship was polluting the waters with chemicals, Fars News agency reported citing sources.
Earlier, the MT Hankuk Chemi was spotted off Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon, but there was no immediate explanation why it changed its direction, which prompted fears it could have been seized.
The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information service about global shipping, said that the merchant vessel changed course after an "interaction" between the ship and Iranian authorities, but did not provide any other details.
The US Navy's 5th Fleet, in turn, stated that the authorities were aware of the situation and are closely monitoring it.
