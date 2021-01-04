Iran Resumes 20% Uranium Enrichment at Fordow Nuclear Facility, Reports Say

Iranian authorities have announced they will proceed with their nuclear programme, resuming work at the underground nuclear facility in Fordow.
"A few minutes ago, the process of producing 20% enriched uranium has started in Fordow enrichment complex", government spokesman Ali Rabeie told Mehr news agency.
Earlier, in November, the Iranian parliament passed a bill dubbed "The Strategic Measure for the Removal of Sanctions", which stipulated intensifying activities in nuclear research in the wake of the assassination of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. It envisaged increasing the uranium enrichment level to 20 percent or more — which is considered a weapons-grade level.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)