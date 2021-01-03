Terror Attack on Civilian Bus in Syrian Hama Reportedly Leaves at Least 6 Dead

According to Al Watan, on Sunday, terrorists attacked a bus in the town of Salamiyah, located in the Syrian province of Hama, killing at least six people.
"Six citizens died as a result of a terrorist attack on a bus on the Salamia-Raqqa highway," the newspaper wrote, citing a military source.
According to the source, the terrorist attack took place near the settlement of Wadi Uzeyb.
"The Syrian military stationed there started a fight with terrorists, which led to the blocking of the route," the source said.
Earlier on 31 December, Daesh* claimed responsibility for a bus explosion in Deir Ez-Zor that took place a day before, according to Reuters, citing the Islamists' online resources.
The blast killed 28 civilians and injured 13, while the Islamists said the attack resulted in 40 Syrian soldiers dying and another six injured.
*Daesh - a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries
