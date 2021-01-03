Register
06:42 GMT03 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People attend a vigil marking the one year anniversary of the killing of Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. drone attack, in Sanaa, Yemen January 2, 2021.

    Iran's Ultimate Revenge for Soleimani's Murder Would be US Military Expulsion From Mideast - Analyst

    © REUTERS / KHALED ABDULLAH
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/03/1081635570_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a8884b2d81d4a04c99116f4c96ab8906.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101031081635470-irans-ultimate-revenge-for-soleimanis-murder-would-be-us-military-expulsion-from-mideast---analyst/

    One year after the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, Iranians are still angry with the US, says a Tehran-based expert. And although the country did respond to the murder with missile strikes on US bases in Iraq, the real response, he says, is still to come.

    It's been a year since a US drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, a top commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Mohammed Marandi, a political analyst from the University of Tehran, says the people of his country are still grieving the assassinated general.

    "Iranians are angry today, just as they were a year ago, when he was murdered", he says.
    FILE PHOTO: An Iranian man holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a gathering to mourn Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Wana News Agency
    FILE PHOTO: An Iranian man holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a gathering to mourn Soleimani in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020.

    Irreplaceable?

    For Iranians, Soleimani was a celebrated and devoted soldier, loyal to the government. 

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, 27 March 2015.
    © AP Photo / UNCREDITED
    Iran Vows US Will Be Brought to Justice Over 'Craven Act of Terror' Against General Soleimani
    But for Israel and its allies, he was the one who allegedly helped build and train militias in the Middle East to threaten the Jewish state. Tel Aviv claims that Soleimani, who was the Quds Force commander, sent reinforcements to Syria to fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, and Iraq to fight against Daesh*, al-Qaeda*, and their affiliates. Iran has denied deploying troops to Syria, saying they only sent military advisers there.

    Solemani's achievements were so numerous and his importance so obvious that his assassination triggered a number of articles and analyses suggesting Iran would never be able to recover following his demise. But Marandi says his country "is not dependent on individuals".

    "When [Ayatollah] Khomeini passed away in 1989, so-called western experts and pundits claimed that the revolution in Iran was over, because he was such an influential figure and they thought he couldn't be replaced. But what they fail to understand is that Iran has structures and institutions; we have very competent and educated people, who know what they are doing, and nothing will change in Iran, even after [a general of this magnitude] is gone", Marandi states.

    Following Soleimani's assassination, Iran promoted Esmail Ghaani to commander of the Quds Force, and although his abilities were downplayed somewhat in the West and in the region, Marandi is certain that he will continue the path of his predecessor. 

    Revenge Coming

    That path also presupposes revenge directed at those who spilled the blood of the top Iranian commander.

    Shortly after Soleimani's assassination, Iran retaliated against two American targets in Iraq, where the senior general was killed, launching multiple missiles at US bases in Erbil and the Al Anbar Governorate. 

    At the time, President Donald Trump claimed the measure was minor and insignificant but operation Martyr Soleimani did expose American vulnerability, and Marandi says it was just one response to "the murder of Soleimani".

    "All our missiles reached their targets and the damage was major. But it was only a response, not the response, while our ultimate response will be that the Americans will be expelled from Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan", Marandi contends.

    In a way, it is already happening. In 2019, Trump announced the withdrawal of some American troops from Syria and this September, Washington declared that it would reduce the amount of its military personnel in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,000 soldiers.

    A person attends the first anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a U.S. attack, in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2, 2021
    © REUTERS / THAIER AL-SUDANI
    Video: Crowds of People Flock to Baghdad Int'l Airport to Commemorate Anniversary of Soleimani Killing
    In November, another report suggested the US would pull out 2,500 soldiers from both Iraq and Afghanistan.

    The continued pullout might be an indication that Washington is not interested in further escalating tensions and Marandi is certain it is also connected to the American realisation that "Iran is too powerful of a player that cannot be defeated in a conventional war".

    "Iran is not like Iraq or Afghanistan. It is a very powerful country and the Americans know that", explains the expert.

    What they also know is that with Trump's days in office numbered, the new US administration will need to work hard to repair the damage caused by the assassination of General Soleimani.

    President-elect Biden has already vowed to return to the negotiating table with the Islamic Republic and restore the nuclear deal, but for Marandi the new US administration is no guarantee for better ties.

    "It doesn't matter who the president of the US is. Their attitude doesn't change with the change of presidents. And unless Washington alters its behaviour fundamentally and begins to behave like a normal country, Iranians have no other option but to show strength because this seems to be the only thing that the Americans know to respect", Marandi says.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and beyond.

    Tags:
    missile strikes, drone strikes, strikes, US, drone, murder, killing, assassination, Middle East, General Soleimani, Qasem Soleimani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ox in Human Culture Across the Globe
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse