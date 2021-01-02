Register
02 January 2021
    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, prays in a religious ceremony at a mosque in the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, 27 March 2015.

    Iran Vows US Will Be Brought to Justice Over 'Craven Act of Terror' Against General Soleimani

    Middle East
    The statement comes just a day ahead of the anniversary of Soleimani's death. The general was killed in a targeted US drone strike on his car while departing from Baghdad International Airport. The Quds Force leader was visiting the country on a diplomatic mission, but the Iraqi authorities were not notified by the US about plans to kill him.

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the US' assassination of Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani one year ago as an "act of terror" and promised that Tehran will "not rest" until it brings the people responsible for it to justice.

    The ministry further stressed that the drone strike, which killed the general, is itself a blatant violation of international law, as well as the sovereignty of Iraq, where the attack was conducted.

    Soleimani's Murder

    The Foreign Ministry made its statement just two days before the first anniversary of Soleimani's death. He was killed on 3 January 2020 while leaving Baghdad International Airport, where he'd arrived on a secret diplomatic mission to convey a message to Saudi Arabia via the Iraqi authorities. Soleimani's car was hit with a targeted US drone strike, which had been ordered by President Donald Trump himself. POTUS and other US officials claimed they had evidence of Soleimani planning attacks against American embassies in the region, but failed to show it to the public.

    .S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.
    .S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

    The assassination was strongly condemned by Tehran, which vowed to retaliate for the death of its prominent general. Weeks later Iran carried out an airstrike against two Iraqi military bases, which hosted US troops. These attacks resulted in no fatalities, but caused minor injuries to several American servicemen. Iran, however, stated that its revenge for Soleimani's death was far from being over. The country intensified threats of retaliation in the weeks preceding the anniversary of the Quds Force's leader.

    The Dome of the US Capitol building is visible through Iranian flags during an Organisation of Iranian-American Communities rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, Friday, 8 March 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Warns ‘Someone Inside’ US Could Take Revenge for Soleimani

    The drone strike that killed Soleimani was carried out by the US contingent in the region, which did not warn Iraqi authorities in advance that a strike on its territory would take place. The lack of prior warning or effort to seek approval from Baghdad for the hit sparked protest in the Iraqi parliament, which passed a non-binding resolution demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Iraq's territory.

