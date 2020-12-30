Graphic Video Allegedly Showing Aftermath of Attack on Bus in Eastern Syria Emerges

A video has emerged online, allegedly showing the road in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province where the bus containing dozens of passengers was attacked earlier on Wednesday.
The bus is seen lying by the roadside engulfed in flames, while a group of men, some of them armed and wearing military uniform, are carrying the allegedly injured people into a pick-up truck.
It is unclear whether the footage is authentic.
WARNING: The video is graphic and may offend sensibilities.
سورية— 💚أّبِوِصٌخَرأّلَدِيِّنِ💚 أّلَأّحٌتّيِّأّطّيِّ (@sr5tyteeem) December 30, 2020
فيديو يدهر احتراق باص بولمان على طريق حمص- دير الزور، واخراج العصابات للجثث لنقلها pic.twitter.com/6BpnWifQ9O
