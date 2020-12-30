Farewell Visit of US Vice President Pence to Israel Canceled, Reports Say

In mid-December, media reported that Pence was expected to leave his country on 6 January for a week-long international trip, with Israel, along with Bahrain and Poland, being on the agenda.
Pence’s most recent visit to Israel took place in January 2020 at the World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem memorial.
According to media reports, Pence’s visiting plans were preliminary and could be updated with more countries. The order of visits has not been specified.
Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on 14 December after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. Incumbent President Donald Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for 20 January.
All comments
Show new comments (0)