Iran's Rouhani Says 'Foolish' Assassination of Soleimani Has Helped Bring About End to Trumpism

This coming Sunday will mark the one year anniversary of the US drone strike assassination of Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most respected and revered generals and public figures. Last week, the Pentagon expressed fears of a "heightened risk" of attack from Iran or "Iranian-backed" groups against US interests in the Middle East.

The reign of "crazy murderer" Donald Trump will soon come to an end, and the situation in the Middle East will stabilise after he's gone, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said.

Referring to the approaching one year anniversary of General Soleimani's death during a televised session of the cabinet Wednesday, Rouhani suggested that "one of the consequences of this shameless and foolish deed is the end of Trumpism. A few days from now, the rule of this savage and crazy murderer will end, and the whole history of his regime will go into the dustbin of history".

"I'm confident that after Trump the situation concerning security and stability in the region will become significantly better", the president added.

Characterising Soleimani as a "national hero" and a "source of pride for all nations in the region and the whole Muslim world", Rouhani suggested that his murder was "revenge" against Iran and other independent nations in the region, "a revenge against the great nations that stood against the US and Zionists' conspiracies".

The Iranian president went on to allege that the Daesh (ISIS)* terrorist group was a "mercenary" force for the US and Israel, alleging that Tel Aviv provided the jihadists with weapons, and that both countries have benefited from and taken advantage "of turmoil and insecurity in the region". Soleimani was known to have fought the jihadists in both Syria and Iraq.

© AP Photo / Menahem Kahana, Pool Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with a Syrian man, who was wounded in the ongoing violence in Syria as he visits a military hospital located in the Golan Heights near the border with Syria on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014

Rouhani warned that Soleimani's death would not go unpunished, suggesting that if "you cut off the arms of our commander, we will cut off your leg from the region".

Anniversary of Assassination Approaches

3 January will mark the one year anniversary of the drone strike muder of Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force extraterritorial military unit, in Baghdad. The killing, sparked by escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, and claims by the US that Iran was behind attacks on military facilities in Iraq in late 2019, evoked a fiery response in the form of Iranian ballistic missile strikes on a pair of US bases on 8 January. The strikes caused 109 traumatic brain injuries among US troops. Iraq's parliament, meanwhile, issued a declaration demanding the withdrawal of all US forces from the country.

Through the course of the year, the US gradually withdrew troops and handed multiple bases back to Iraq, with Trump's newly appointed Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller announcing last month that personnel numbers would be drawn down to 2,500 troops total by 15 January 2021.

* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.