Register
09:20 GMT30 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinians wave their national flags as they watch a live-screening of president Mahmud Abbas' speech followed by the raising of the Palestinian flag at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on September 30, 2015 in the city of Ramallah

    With Israeli Elections on Horizon, Palestinians Wary Change of Prime Minister Won't Matter Much

    © AFP 2020 / ABBAS MOMANI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012301081606446-with-israeli-elections-on-horizon-palestinians-wary-change-of-prime-minister-wont-matter-much/

    Netanyahu's main challenger, Gideon Saar, might be the one forming a government at the end of March but for Palestinians his election will not bring about the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, believes a West Bank-based expert.

    With less than three months left until Israeli elections set for 23 March, local analysts predict it won't be an easy race for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

    According to a recent poll, the PM is projected to get 28 seats in the upcoming elections, the fourth under two years, and although his party will retain the title of Israel's largest, it is far from certain that he will manage to build the next coalition.

    Netanyahu's main challenger, Gideon Saar is right behind the PM, gaining 19 out of the Israeli parliament's 120 seats.

    His other challengers, including former Defence Minister Naftali Bennett and the head of the opposition Yair Lapid are projected to get 13 and 16 respectively, and that means that Netanyahu might face a serious threat to his more than decade-long run in the country's top spot.

    Won't Change Much

    The prospect of Netanyahu's ouster gives hope to many in Israel who wish to see him go.

    But for Palestinians, who will be watching the upcoming race closely, another round of Israeli elections will not bring about much-needed change.

    "I doubt that the Palestinians will gain anything from this race", says Abdul Sattar Qassim, a political analyst based in the West Bank. "Whoever wins that battle won't change the facts on the ground".

    In fact, the failure of Netanyahu to form a government might make the situation for the Palestinians even worse.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks after he delivered a statement at the Knesset (Israel's parliament) in Jerusalem, December 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Fourth Election in Two Years: How Will New Israeli Political Race End for Netanyahu & Likud?
    If polls are accurate, and Saar does end up forming a coalition, he is expected to establish a conservative government that might be even more hawkish than that of Netanyahu.

    Known for his conservative approach to education, illegal immigrants, and expansion activity in the West Bank, Saar will not make it easy for the Palestinians to achieve any political gains.

    Nor is he expected to make concessions when it comes to the establishment of their own independent state

    "Israeli society is now leaning towards the extreme right. And that concept doesn't recognise Palestinian rights. Nor will it give us an opportunity to establish our own state on the borders of 1967", the expert believes.

    In the last three rounds of national polls, conservative and ultra-Orthodox parties have received more seats in parliament than those associated with a more liberal camp, and a 2019 poll found that the country's youth was much more conservative and hawkish than their peers in Europe.

    Striving for Peace?

    Another 2019 poll found that most Israelis were supportive of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to that survey, 73 percent of secular Israelis said they would like to see a two-state solution in place. Similar views were expressed by those that identify themselves with left-leaning circles (97 percent) and those who associate themselves with the right (40 percent).

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (not pictured), in Jerusalem December 21, 2020.
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Israeli Pollster Explains Why Surveys Can't be Trusted as Another Poll Predicts Defeat for Netanyahu
    Over the past several months Israel has showed that it is capable of forging peace deals with its neighbours. In September, the Israeli prime minister signed a peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates and a normalisation pact with Bahrain. In October, he reached a deal with Sudan and two months later with Morocco.

    But while Netanyahu was able to achieve what his predecessors failed to, Qassim says he still poses a risk to achieving peace.

    It was under him that Israel expanded its presence in the West Bank, building more residential units than any other prime minister and it was under him that the idea of chopping off parts of that area was officially rolled out, much to the frustration of the Palestinian people.

    "There are some politicians in the Palestinian Authority that will be happy to see him go. They think they will renew negotiations with the Israelis and reach a peace deal with them, once he is out of the way but I honestly don't see it happening. For me, prospects still look bleak, because Israelis don't want to reach a two-state solution".
    Tags:
    two-state solution, Palestinians, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, elections, government, coalition, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Couturier For Marlene Dietrich and The Beatles: Life of Extraordinary Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse