Register
10:50 GMT27 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer in Imam Khomeini Hossainiah in Tehran

    Ex-Iraqi Prime Minister: Soleimani Was Killed After He Thwarted US Plans to Change Region's Identity

    © CC BY 4.0 / Unknown author / Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081104413_0:47:1280:767_1200x675_80_0_0_d8f39c3bc5a7e05b4fde23ee956bceab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012271081578848-ex-iraqi-prime-minister-soleimani-was-killed-after-he-thwarted-us-plans-to-change-regions-identity/

    The Iranian Quds Force general was killed by the US military on 3 January 2020 as he was visiting Iraq on a secret diplomatic mission. The operation, not sanctioned by Baghdad, infuriated the country's parliament, which demanded the removal of foreign troops deployed in the country.

    Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki has stated in an interview with Al-Alam TV that the US assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani almost a year ago because the Quds Force leader ruined US plans "to change the identity of the region".

    "Soleimani and [Deputy head of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Committee] Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis succeeded in stopping more than one scheme for changing the region, which bothered the Americans a lot", Al-Maliki said.

    Al-Maliki went on to call Soleimani's murder by the US a "heinous crime" pointing out that Washington violated Iraq's sovereignty and targeted "a great and dear guest to Iraq and the Iraqis" with its strike, which also claimed the life of the Deputy Chairman of the Popular Mobilisation Forces political branch, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who accompanied the Iranian general. The ex-Iraqi prime minister also compared American actions to behaviour typical of gangsters and not a state chanting "slogans of freedom and democracy".

    The former Iraqi head of the government called on the country's authorities to thoroughly investigate the killing of Soleimani and determine if someone in Baghdad had aided the US in this crime. He pointed out that it's unclear how Washington learned where Soleimani would be on the day of his assassination.

    Soleimani's Murder

    Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani was leaving Baghdad International Airport on 3 January, when the US Air Force fired a missile at the car carrying him and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, killing both. Soleimani had arrived there on a secret diplomatic mission to convey a message to Saudi Arabia via Iraqi authorities as Tehran sought to re-establish diplomatic relations with Riyadh.

    Iraqi authorities were notified about the strike only after the operation was over. The country's parliament strongly condemned the US and adopted a non-binding resolution demanding the removal of all foreign troops from the country. While Washington did reduce its military presence there, a small contingent of troops is still stationed in Iraq.

    Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer in Imam Khomeini Hossainiah in Tehran
    © CC BY 4.0 / Unknown author / Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer
    Ejection of US Forces From Mideast in Sight? IRGC General Vows 'Harsh Revenge' for Soleimani Killing

    Iran, in turn, promised to avenge Soleimani's death, conducting an airstrike on two military bases in Iraq hosting American troops within weeks of the Quds Force leader's death. Tehran, however, promised this was not the last act of revenge on its part and that more will come unless the US withdraws its forces from the region.

    Related:

    Former Iraqi Leader Denies Claim Baghdad Approved US Strike That Killed Iran's Soleimani
    US Guided-Missile Submarine Enters Persian Gulf Ahead of Soleimani’s Death Anniversary
    Ejection of US Forces From Mideast in Sight? IRGC General Vows 'Harsh Revenge' for Soleimani Killing
    US General Sees ‘Heightened Risk’ From Iran as One Year Anniversary of Soleimani Killing Approaches
    Iran’s Soleimani Was Killed for Challenging America’s ‘Hegemonic Schemes,’ Hezbollah Says
    Slain Iranian Gen. Soleimani’s Daughter Slams Biden, Trump as ‘The Same Guy’ on Iran Policy
    Tags:
    Assassination, Iran, Iraq, Qasem Soleimani, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse