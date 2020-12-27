Powerful 5.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), an earthquake has occurred in eastern Turkey at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), with the epicentre located 10 kilometres from the city of Sivrice in Elazıg Province. EMSC initially reported the magnitude as 6.4, but later revised the information.
Significant #earthquake #Turkey: magnitude 5.5, 8 km WNW of Sivrice, Turkey, depth: 10 km https://t.co/es7YzOP7AX pic.twitter.com/YO3ysA5XD2— Earthquakes Today (@eqtoday) December 27, 2020
Eyewitnesses have shared several videos, allegedly showing how buildings in the area trembled.
AFAD verilerine göre Merkez /Elazığ da 5.3 şiddetinde #Deprem meydana geldi. Çevre illerde şiddetli bir biçimde hissedildi.— Malatya Doğanyol (@MDPHOTOGRAPYS_) December 27, 2020
Geçmiş olsun #Elazığ #Malatya #Diyarbakır #deprem pic.twitter.com/Yanz8ye3Zc
Breaking: Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes near Diyarbakır, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/nie4fglX8B— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) December 27, 2020
