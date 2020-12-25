Israel Air Defense System Intercepts 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip, IDF States

On late Friday, air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and areas near the border with the Gaza Strip.
“Concerning the previous report about the air raid sirens sounded in Ashkelon and areas near the border with the Gaza Strip, two rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at the Israeli territory. The rockets have been intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system,” the IDF said in a statement on late Friday.
On the videos that appeared in social media, two rockets are seen shot down in mid-air.
Video: Iron Dome System interception
The latest rocket attack reported by the Israeli military occurred in November. The IDF, in response, struck what it claimed were Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.
In the wake of the attacks, the Israeli military announced earlier it was building up military capabilities in the southern part of the country.
