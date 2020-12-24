Register
22:02 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s Air Defense units, Iran October 19, 2020.

    Iran Builds Up Air Defense Systems Near Nuclear Sites Over Possible US Strikes, Reports Claim

    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/18/1081564231_0:103:2001:1228_1200x675_80_0_0_8e09bd101768cf093a2f45ad234a85d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012241081564274-iran-builds-up-air-defense-systems-near-nuclear-sites-over-possible-us-strikes-reports-claim/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is strengthening air defense systems located near its nuclear facilities as a precaution against possible US missile strikes, the Kuwaiti Al-Qabas newspaper reported on Thursday, citing informed sources from Iran.

    The measure is taken amid growing tensions between Tehran and Washington ahead of US President Donald Trump's departure. Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on Twitter that the recent rocket attack on the US embassy in Iraq was carried out from the territory of Iran, and warned that Washington would hold Tehran responsible if any US nationals were killed in a new rocket attack. Tehran has denied the allegations.

    According to the newspaper, Tehran has built up air defense systems and radar locators of the aerospace forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to protect the facilities vital for Iran's nuclear program from strikes aimed at disrupting the uranium enrichment process. In particular, the precaution is taken in Isfahan province, where the Natanz uranium enrichment plant is located.

    Screenshot from the video allegedly showing C-RAM system intercepting a rocket in Baghdad's green zone, 17 November 2020
    © Photo : Twitter / @thestevennabil
    Trump Threatens Iran, Tweets Rocket Photos Claiming to Prove Complicity in Baghdad Embassy Attack

    The recent rocket attack took place on Sunday when defensive interceptors stationed at the US embassy shot down three rockets fired at the so-called Green Zone in the Iraqi capital, a heavily fortified enclave where many government offices and diplomatic missions are located.

    The Green Zone in Baghdad has become a target of many rocket attacks recently, prompting the US administration to consider closing its embassy in the area. Tensions have risen further in the region following the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Iran has blamed his death on the Israeli spy agency Mossad, vowing to retaliate. Some officials have also alleged the involvement of the US in Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

    Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied the accusations.

    Related:

    UK's Raab Warns Iran's Expansion of Nuclear Program Will Undermine JCPOA Progress in 2021
    UNSC Holds Virtual Meeting to Discuss Iran's Nuclear and Ballistic Programmes
    Iran’s Air Force to Hold New Drills on Modern Warfare Tactics to Prepare for Emerging Threats
    Iran Begins Air Drills in Central Isfahan Province
    Tags:
    Baghdad, US Air Combat Command, airstrike, US Air Force, USA, US, Iran Air, Iranophobia, Iran's Army, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse