Register
00:35 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot from the video allegedly showing C-RAM system intercepting a rocket in Baghdad's green zone, 17 November 2020

    Trump Threatens Iran, Tweets Rocket Photos Claiming to Prove Complicity in Baghdad Embassy Attack

    © Photo : Twitter / @thestevennabil
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    306
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/11/1081196382_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_eea28e6358bb57450619a096c80a6172.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012231081554440-trump-threatens-iran-tweets-rocket-photos-claiming-to-prove-complicity-in-baghdad-embassy-attack/

    The Trump administration has long claimed attacks against US forces in Iraq and across the Middle East are orchestrated by Iran, but it has consistently failed to present damning evidence of the claim.

    US President Donald Trump claimed in a Wednesday tweet that Iran was responsible for the December 20 attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad and threatened to “hold Iran responsible” if any Americans are killed in subsequent attacks.

    “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible,” Trump added. “Think it over.”

    Along with the threatening message, Trump tweeted a photo of three small rockets he claimed had failed to launch and pointed the finger at Iran.

    ​The image shows several 107-millimeter rockets that puzzlingly bear English-language labels. The image is also not inherently indicative of Iranian involvement.

    The rocket comes from a Type 63 multiple rocket launcher introduced by China in the 1960s. The portable launcher, which looks a bit like a mortar on wheels with 12 launch tubes, has been sold to dozens of countries, including Iran but also Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Azerbaijan, the Palestine Liberation Organization, Afghanistan Libya, Egypt, Turkey and Sudan, just in the Middle East alone, and has been recorded as being used by Daesh, Iraqi Kurdish forces and the Popular Mobilization Units.

    In other words, the rockets could have come from anywhere.
    Binh Giang; Wikimedia Commons
    A Type 63 multiple rocket launcher (be called H12 in Vietnam) utilized by the Front Tay Nguyen of Vietnam People's Army in the combat of attacking and occupying Buon Me Thuot in the morning of 10th March 1975. It is now shown in the Museum of Ho Chi Minh Operation.

    The claim is similar to one leveled against Iran in June 2019, in which a US drone being shot down over Yemen was presented as evidence the Houthis were being armed by Iran. US Central Command claimed the weapon used was an SA-6 surface-to-air missile (SAM), which is the NATO reporting name for the Soviet-built 2K12 Kub tracked mobile SAM system. 

    Like the Chinese Type 63 rocket launcher, the 2K12 has been around for half a century, been sold to dozens of countries and used in even more conflicts, meaning its appearance doesn’t reveal an ostensible Iranian hand at work.

    The claim that Iran funnels weapons to guerrilla fighters and terrorist groups has been used by the Trump administration ramp up its attacks on Iran, designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization and assassinating one of its leaders, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who commanded the IRGC’s elite Quds Force and led the fight against Daesh in Iraq.

    Earlier on Wednesday, senior defense leaders including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US national security adviser Robert O’Brien and acting US Defense Secretary Christopher Miller met at the White House to decide on “a range of options” to present to Trump as a response to the Sunday bombardment of the Green Zone, which did minor damage to a structure and killed an Iraqi civilian.

    Related:

    US General Sees ‘Heightened Risk’ From Iran as One Year Anniversary of Soleimani Killing Approaches
    US Defense Chiefs to Give Trump Response Options to Iran After Baghdad Embassy Attack - Report
    US May Reportedly Close Embassy in Iraq in Prelude to Attacking Iran
    Tags:
    threats, US Embassy in Iraq, Donald Trump, photo, rocket, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse