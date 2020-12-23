US May Reportedly Close Embassy in Iraq in Prelude to Attacking Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may close its embassy in Iraq to pave the way for an attack on Iran, the Axios website reported on Wednesday, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.

US officials earlier said that they are seeing troubling indicators of "potential attack preparations" from pro-Iran militias in Iraq ahead ahead of the first anniversary of Qassem Soleimani’s assassination. An Iranian commander was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad in January.

The move, which is among several options being considered, could be a prelude to retaliation against Iran, the report said.

The latest attack occurred on Sunday, when defensive interceptors stationed at the embassy shot down three rockets fired at the Green Zone, a heavily fortified enclave in Baghdad where many government offices and diplomatic missions are located.

The Iraqi military accused an unnamed "outlaw group" of launching the attack, that hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone. According to the military’s statement, some of the buildings and cars were damaged as a result.

Earlier, the US withdrew some of its diplomats from the country to reduce their exposure to possible attacks from the Iranian side.

Seven rockets were fired at the Iraqi capital in November, with four fell in the Green Zone, and three outside the area. One child was a victim of the attack was killed and five others were injured during the attack.

The Green Zone is a 10 square km area hosting diplomatic facilities in Baghdad, including the US embassy frequently suffers rocket attacks, usually ending up without casualties or crucial damage.