Morocco to Open Official Diplomatic Mission in Israel in 2 Weeks, Senior Israeli Official Says

Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Tuesday received an official US-Israeli delegation led by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat. The visit resulted in the establishment of full-scale diplomatic relations and direct flights between the countries.
"Great news! An official Moroccan mission will be opened in Israel within approximately two weeks", Gendelman wrote on Twitter.
In early December, US President Donald Trump announced that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco, which entails the establishment of full diplomatic relations and air travel between the two nations, as well as the United States’ recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.
Morocco became the fourth Arab state to normalise ties with Israel this year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan. According to Trump, a number of other Arab countries are also ready to normalise relations with Israel.
