Iranian Intelligence Found Clues About Nuclear Physicist's Assassination, Reports Suggest

According to the report, the clues were discovered as a result of a thorough examination into different aspects of the attack. Throughout the text, the assassination is blamed on the Israeli government.
Fakhrizadeh, one of the key figures behind Iran's nuclear programme and the head of the Iranian Defence Ministry's Innovation Centre, died as a result of an attack near Tehran on 27 November.
Earlier this month, the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps claimed that the weapon used to kill Fakhrizadeh had been remotely controlled from a satellite.
According to reports by Iranian news agency Fars, the physicist was shot dead from a remotely-controlled weapon installed in a Nissan car at a distance of 150 meters (492 feet). The fact that no other people were present at the assassination site except for Fakhrizadeh and his bodyguards was later confirmed by the Iranian authorities.
Tehran officials have blamed the attack on Israel and the anti-Islamic Revolution organisation People's Mujahedin of Iran, vowing revenge. Some Iranian officials have also pointed to the involvement of the United States and Saudi Arabia.
