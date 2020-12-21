Register
23:46 GMT21 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This file photo taken on October 11, 2007 shows in the forefront the US embassy complex in Baghdad and in the background, cranes towering over the construction site of the International High Tribunal (IHT) courthouse, in the heavily fortified Green Zone, on the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad

    Iran Strongly Denies Alleged Involvement in Most Recent Baghdad Green Zone Attack

    © AFP 2020 / STR
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/15/1081534186_0:98:2200:1336_1200x675_80_0_0_c2347cef7b36117c3f42a81795d48657.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012211081534216-iran-strongly-denies-alleged-involvement-in-most-recent-baghdad-green-zone-attack/

    TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran refutes the accusations made by the US alleging the involvement of Iran-backed groups in the Sunday rocket attack on the Green Zone in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

    "We strongly refute @SecPompeo's irresponsible anti-#Iran accusations, which blatantly aim to create tension. Iran rejects any attack on diplomatic missions. The U.S. military presence is the source of instability in our region. No amount of spin can divert blame for its evils," Khatibzadeh wrote on Twitter on Monday.

    On Sunday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused "Iran-backed militias" of carrying out the latest attack on the International Zone in Baghdad.

    The US embassy in Baghdad said on Sunday that the latest rocket attack on the Green Zone inflicted some minor damage to its premises.

    According to Iraqi TV reports, three rockets were fired at Baghdad's Green Zone on Sunday, and the US embassy's air defense systems responded to the attack. Pompeo said no US embassy personnel were harmed, but there was one civilian casualty.

    This is not the first time the Green Zone, and the US embassy, in particular, have been targeted. In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had warned Iraq it would close the embassy if attacks persist. According to the newspaper, Pompeo delivered the warning about the possible embassy closure in calls to Iraq’s leadership.

    The Green Zone comes under occasional rocket attacks on account of it being the location where government buildings and foreign embassies are situated, which is also not far from Baghdad International Airport, adjacent to a military airfield. As a rule, such incidents do not result in casualties among civilians or significant damage.

    In mid-June, the joint command of the Iraqi armed forces said that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had ordered the creation of special committees to curb such attacks.

    Related:

    US Ambassador to Iraq Confirms Washington Intends to Withdraw Some Staffers From Baghdad Embassy
    Former Iraqi Leader Denies Claim Baghdad Approved US Strike That Killed Iran's Soleimani
    Iraqi Military College Near Baghdad Airport Rocked by Explosion, Source Says
    Iraqi Security Forces Discover Daesh Terrorists' Arms Depot North of Baghdad, Military Confirms
    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, US Embassy, attack, Green Zone, Iraq, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Windmill Girls, showgirls from the Windmill Theatre in London, are vaccinated against influenza on 12 September 1963.
    Vaccine Roll-Out: How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse