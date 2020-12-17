Register
04:54 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pose for a photo during the prince’s visit to Cairo on Wednesday 16 December 2020.

    Egypt's Sisi, UAE Crown Prince Discuss 'Foreign Interventions', Bilateral Relations at Cairo Meeting

    © Photo : Twitter / @MohamedBinZayed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/10/1081484760_0:926:1364:1694_1200x675_80_0_0_13445041274b8e9832275089e6135602.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012171081484641-egypts-sisi-uae-crown-prince-discuss-foreign-interventions-bilateral-relations-at-cairo-meeting/

    On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed the UAE crown prince and deputy supreme commander of its armed forces, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the presidential palace in Cairo.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday discussed the prospective of maintaining security and stability in the Middle East, touching among other things on the situation in Libya, Syria, Yemen, and "the Palestinian cause" during a meeting in Cairo.

    A statement by the Egyptian presidential office on the meeting said that Sisi and bin Zayed's talks "reflected mutual understanding on continuing joint efforts to address the risks threatening the security and stability of the region's societies, i.e. foreign interventions aimed at serving the agendas of parties that do not want the good of the countries and peoples of the region".

    "In this context, the president asserted Egypt's commitment to its firm stance towards Gulf security as an extension of Egyptian national security and rejection of any practices that seek to destabilise it", the statement reads.

    Crown Prince Bin Zayed stressed the importance of continuing "intensive" coordination and consultation, and pursuing an exchange of views between Cairo and Abu Dhabi "to address the challenges and crises facing the Arab nation and to stand against interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries in a manner aimed at destabilising the security of the region and its people".

    During Wednesday's talks at the Heliopolis (presidential palace), Sisi and bin Zayed also discussed bilateral ties, including energy cooperation. The Egyptian president welcomed the UAE's decision to join the EastMed Gas Forum as an observer state.

    The Middle East is known as a magnet for extra-regional powers who are unsurprisingly interested in the region's vast fossil fuel reserves. Since the second half of the 20th century, one of the key external powers present in the Middle East has been the US.

    The beginning of the 21st century saw a series of events occur in the region in which the West and Washington, in particular, played a significant role. 

    Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the administration of US President George W. Bush announced its so-called War on Terror, focusing attention on the Middle East, starting with military operations in Afghanistan, before invading Iraq in 2003 to destroy the weapons of mass destruction (WMD) that had been falsely alleged to be in the possession of late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein. Iraq is still suffering the consequences of that war.

    Libya also fell victim to intervention by European and Western nations in 2011 in the wake of the so-called Arab Spring anti-government uprisings. Libya has been divided between two opposing governments since the NATO overthrow and assassination of the country's longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

    In Syria, the reported involvement of the US, along with some other western and regional countries in arming and training Syrian opposition rebels during the civil war that followed the Arab Spring have contributed to worsening the situation, setting back the standard of living by decades. The US has carried out airstrikes on Syrian territory against alleged Daesh terrorist group targets without authorisation from the nation's government.

    Related:

    UAE’s Abu Dhabi Searching for 500 Volunteers for Russia's Sputnik V Clinical Trials
    UAE Says It’s Weathering ‘Cyber Pandemic’, Facing Hack Attacks in Wake of Israel Normalization Deal
    UAE Officially Registers Sinopharm Inactivated Vaccine as it Shows 86% Efficacy
    Users Divided as UAE Sheikh Buys Stake in Israeli Football Club Whose Fans Chanted 'Death to Arabs'
    US Senate Defeats Attempt to Prevent Trump Administration's Sale of Reaper Drones to UAE
    Tags:
    interference, interventions, Syria, Libya, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Egypt, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse