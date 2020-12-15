Register
22:21 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Sept. 18, 2019 file photo, the Saudi military displays what they say are an Iranian cruise missile and drones used in recent attacks on its oil industry at Saudi Aramco's facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, during a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

    Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Launched Toward Kingdom

    © AP Photo / Amr Nabil
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    212
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081472642_0:0:3007:1693_1200x675_80_0_0_dc1fdbc76b53c758b9b507cf9e366e87.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012151081472482--saudi-led-coalition-intercepts-houthi-drone-launched-toward-kingdom/

    Over the past months, the border between Saudi Arabia and Yemen has seen multiple attacks reported by Riyadh to have been Houthi provocations involving rockets, drones and explosives.

    According to a report from Al Arabiya, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a drone launched toward the kingdom by Houthi militia.

    Saudi state TV reported on Tuesday that the drone was packed with explosives.

    Earlier, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an official at the kingdom's Ministry of Energy, that on Monday an explosive-laden boat targeted a fuel transport ship anchored at a fuel terminal in the port of Jeddah.

    According to a report, a spokesman for the Arab Coalition, Colonel Turki al-Malikial-Maliki, stated that the boats were launched from the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah governorate, which Riyadh claims is used as a base to launch "ballistic missiles, drones, booby-trapped remote-operated boats, as well as the random deployment of sea mines in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah".

    Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition of forces in the conflict between the Yemen government and the armed Houthi political opposition forces since 2015. The coalition has carried out military operations against Houthi militia at the request of Yemen's exiled president, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

    The last reported incident involving the interception of a drone, reportedly launched toward the kingdom by Houthi armed forces, occurred on December 4.

    Related:

    'External Source' Allegedly Behind Tanker Explosion Off Jeddah in Saudi Arabia
    Video Allegedly Showing Explosion Aboard Tanker Off Saudi Port of Jeddah
    'Small Boats' Seen in Vicinity of Tanker Rocked by Explosion Off Saudi Coast, Report Says
    UAE Harshly Condemns Attack on Oil Tanker in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah
    Tags:
    UAV, Saudis, Saudi Arabia, Drone, Yemen crisis, War on Yemen, Yemen, Yemen War, Coalition
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse