Register
21:03 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer in Imam Khomeini Hossainiah in Tehran

    Slain Iranian Gen. Soleimani’s Daughter Slams Biden, Trump as ‘The Same Guy’ on Iran Policy

    © CC BY 4.0 / Unknown author / Qasem Soleimani Saying Prayer
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081104413_0:47:1280:767_1200x675_80_0_0_d8f39c3bc5a7e05b4fde23ee956bceab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012151081472257-slain-iranian-gen-soleimanis-daughter-slams-biden-trump-as-the-same-guy-on-iran-policy/

    While the approaches of different US leaders toward relations with Iran have ebbed and flowed over the years, they have also demonstrated remarkable unity in opposing the Islamic Republic’s autonomy and prosperity.

    In the opening days of 2020, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed by a US drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani was traveling with a host of leading figures from Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), including deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

    Afshin Rattansi, host of RT’s “Going Underground,” recently spoke with the slain general’s daughter, Zaynab Soleimani, who condemned outgoing US President Donald Trump and incoming US President-elect Joe Biden in equal terms.

    ​“There’s no difference between Biden and Trump, they are the same guy,” the younger Soleimani told Rattansi in an interview due to air on Wednesday. “They are following the same policy, there is no difference between them. Trump ordered the killing of my father, but Biden supported that, so there’s no difference.”

    “No American will mourn Qassem Soleimani’s passing,” Biden said in a statement tweeted on January 2, when news of Soliemani’s death broke in the US. “He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocents throughout the region. He supported terror and sowed chaos.”

    Trump claimed Soleimani, through the PMF and other groups, had masterminded terrorist attacks on US forces and was planning to attack four US embassies - claims senior administration and defense officials told the Washington Post were doubtful or exaggerated at best.

    ​In reality, Soleimani’s close association with the PMF stems from his leadership of Iran and Iraq’s joint fight against Daesh, in which the PMF played a major role in evicting the terrorist group from Iraq and its eventual downfall.

    “After killing my father, America thought that everything will be stopped, because they killed General Soleimani, the power of the Middle East. But they are so wrong,” Zaynab Soleimani said.

    However, Biden has also signaled his willingness to depart from Trump’s policy and return to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran that Trump unilaterally torpedoed in 2018.

    Earlier this month, Biden said “it’s going to be hard,” but he would resume cooperating with Tehran under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "as a starting point for follow-on negotiations" if Tehran returned to the agreement’s constraints.

    The deal stipulated that Iran would abandon its nuclear weapons program and retain only a small quantity of radioactive material for nuclear power plants and medical research, and in exchange the US and its allies would lower strangling economic sanctions against Iran. When Trump claimed against all evidence that Iran had broken the deal, the sanctions returned, crippling the country’s economy.

    “[T]he last goddamn thing we need in that part of the world is a buildup of nuclear capability,” Biden added. “In consultation with our allies and partners, we’re going to engage in negotiations and follow-on agreements to tighten and lengthen Iran’s nuclear constraints, as well as address the missile program.”

    Biden’s Iranian counterpart, President Hassan Rouhani, has signaled a willingness to cooperate, but noted that renegotiating the JCPOA was not on the table.

    “The United States must return to the commitments it has already made,” Rouhani said at a Monday news conference. “[A]nd as we said before, if everyone returns to their full commitments, we will return to our full commitments ... I will not postpone it until the next hour.”

    Biden was confirmed as president-elect by the US Electoral College on Monday and will be sworn in as US president on January 20, 2021.

    Related:

    Iran's President Accuses Israel of Assassinating Nuclear Scientist to Provoke War in Region
    Iran to Put Into Service Pipeline Bypassing Strait of Hormuz to Export Oil in 2021, President Says
    Iran Reportedly Ready to Return to Compliance With Nuclear Deal 'Within An Hour' of US Rejoining
    Tags:
    daughter, RT, US policy, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joe Biden, Qasem Soleimani, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse