Israeli Tank Accidentally Shelled Gaza Strip During Drills

"During military drills, a tank unintentionally shelled the territory of the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.
"The incident is being investigated," it said.
כחלק מתרגיל עלייה לתעסוקה מבצעית, טנק ירה בשוגג לעבר שטח רצועת עזה. האירוע מתוחקר— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 14, 2020
The tweet above reads: "As part of an operation to increase operational employment, a tank accidentally fired at Gaza Strip territory. The incident is being investigated"
According to the Jewish Press report, the shell hit an abandoned building. No casualties were reported.
A photo of the structure allegedly damaged by the IDF tank's accidental hit emerged on Twitter.
רשתות חברתיות בעזה מפרסמות זהו המבנה הנטוש שנפגע מפגז הטנק שנורה בשוגג על-ידי טנק מרכבה כפי שנמסר מדובר צה"ל. pic.twitter.com/7VvVhE0Jn7— Adir | אדיר (@AdirKode) December 14, 2020
"Social networks in Gaza advertise that this is the abandoned structure that was damaged by the tank shell that was accidentally shot by a chariot tank, as reported by the IDF", according to the tweet.
Gaza is a Palestinian territory located on the coast and governed by Hamas, a militant group that Israel considers a terror organization, while regularly reporting that its territory is targeted by rocket attacks from Gaza soil.
