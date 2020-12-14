Register
12:48 GMT14 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tehran, Dec 14, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi in a meeting with Oman Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi

    Iranian Diplomat in Oman for ‘Strategic Consultations’ Amid Reports of Israel Normalization Talks

    © Photo : IRNA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    122
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081452598_0:89:1200:764_1200x675_80_0_0_736808ce891a7d0f9292c66c1ba392b4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012141081453470-iranian-diplomat-in-oman-for-strategic-consultations-amid-reports-of-israel-normalization-talks/

    On Sunday, a diplomatic source told the Jerusalem Post that Oman and Indonesia were on track to establishing diplomatic ties with Israel in the coming weeks, possibly before Inauguration Day on 20 January.

    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi arrived in Muscat on Monday for talks with Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi, Tasnim has reported.

    During the talks, the Iranian diplomat was said to have emphasized the importance of Oman in Iran’s foreign policy agenda, and praised Muscat for its ‘balanced role’ in regional and international affairs.

    Sayyid Badr, in turn, was said to have called for increased economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and pointed to the importance of negotiations on regional issues for ‘reaching more understanding’ in light of a changing global environment.

    The trip took place under the auspices of the 7th Iran-Oman Joint Strategic Consultative Committee, a joint entity aimed at promoting negotiation, decision-making and creating roadmaps for the further strengthening of relations between the two countries. The previous meeting of the Committee took place in Tehran in December 2018.

    Oman-Israel Normalization?

    No further details about the diplomatic visit have been provided. The trip comes just a day after the Jerusalem Post reported, citing an unnamed diplomatic source, that Oman may join the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in normalizing ties with Israel.

    The newspaper pointed to a planned trip by US Vice President Mike Pence to Israel in January, with Oman and Indonesia said to be the two Muslim countries in which talks on normalization have advanced recently. JP’s diplomatic source suggested normalization could take place before Inauguration Day on 20 January, when President Trump is expected to leave office if he fails to prove his election fraud claims.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lights a Hanukkah candle at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, 22 December 2019.
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Oman, Indonesia Could be Next in Line to Establish Diplomatic Ties with Israel, Media Reports
    Oman expressed support for the Israel-Morocco normalization agreement which was announced on 10 December, with the Foreign Ministry saying the US-brokered deal would “further endeavor to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East.” The kingdom offered similar praise for the Abraham Accords signed between Israel, Bahrain and the UAE in September.

    Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a senior advisor on international affairs to Iran’s parliament speaker, blasted Morocco over the normalization deal, accusing the country of “stabbing the Palestinian resistance in the back.” Iranian officials expressed similar criticisms of the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan over their respective normalization deals with Tel Aviv, accusing them of “betraying” Palestinians and being bribed by lucrative US weapons contracts and, in Sudan’s case, by promises of removal from the State Sponsor of Terror listing.

    Tehran and Muscat enjoy a special relationship, with the sultanate serving as Iran’s closest ally in the Persian Gulf region despite also maintaining friendly ties with the US. The two countries share a sea border along the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, through which as much as one third of the world’s global seaborne oil is shipped. The Obama administration used Oman as an important back channel to negotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani later praising Muscat for its “critical role in getting [the nuclear] talks off the ground.”

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman in 2018 and 2019 for talks with Sultan Qaboos bin Said (who passed away in January 2020). Iran blasted the controversial visits, accusing Tel Aviv of trying to create a rift between the Muslim nations and of attempting to “cover up its 70-year-long occupation of Palestine.” Netanyahu later responded to the latter claims, calling “occupation” “baloney” and saying that “power is the most important [component] of foreign policy.” During the prime minister’s second visit, Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi indicated in no uncertain terms that the Gulf state would not normalize ties with Israel until the foundation of a sovereign Palestinian state.

    Related:

    Oman Will Allegedly Send Representative to Signing of Peace Deals Between Israel, Bahrain and UAE
    Iran & Palestinians: Will Oman Become the Next in Line to Ink Deal to Normalise Ties With Israel?
    Oman Has a Good Reason for Dragging Its Feet About Normalising Ties With Israel, Author Says
    Oman, Indonesia Could be Next in Line to Establish Diplomatic Ties with Israel, Media Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse