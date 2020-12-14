Explosion Reported on Ship Off Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

The news comes after Saudi media reported it had destroyed two boats this week, which it said were laden with explosives by the Yemeni Houthi rebels.

A blast has occurred on a ship off the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, media reported citing the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"UKMTO is aware a MT has experienced an explosion ... whist carrying out operations. Investigations are ongoing", UKMTO said in an incident notice on Sunday.

There has been no further information concerning the cause of the blast. Twitter account TankerTrackers.com said that it had identified the vessel as a bunkering tanker, adding that the incident has had no real impact on crude oil exports.

Reported explosion in the anchorage of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. We identified the vessel based on the stated coordinates. This is a bunkering tanker which fuels other vessels. No real impact on crude oil exports. #OOTT pic.twitter.com/1e4EoV5Hi1 — TankerTrackers.com, Inc.⚓️🛢 (@TankerTrackers) December 14, 2020

According to the Dryad Global maritime security company, it is still unclear whether the ship that suffered the explosion is the Dominican flagged M/T Desert Rose or the Saudi flagged bunkering vessel Al Amal Al Saudi.

The Saudi media has yet to report on the incident.

On 4 December, the Saudi-led coalition's forces intercepted and destroyed a drone filled with explosives launched in the direction of Saudi Arabia's territory. According to the Kingdom, the attack was conducted by Houthi rebels.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen. The county has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2014.