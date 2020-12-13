Register
07:49 GMT13 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian children, mask-clad due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, play outside their house in Gaza City on 8 September

    As COVID-19 Cases in Gaza Continue to Rise, Local Doctor Says Disaster is Just a Matter of Time

    © AFP 2020 / Mohammed Abed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081393765_0:148:3071:1876_1200x675_80_0_0_4d0c8dcd5888a2939f30305a2ad3690a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012131081442970-as-covid-19-cases-in-gaza-continue-to-rise-local-doctor-says-disaster-is-just-a-matter-of-time/

    The Strip has already registered more than 26,000 coronavirus cases and over 160 deaths. And while the enclave is running out of essential equipment, a specialist working in one of the local hospitals says the Gazan government needs assistance or else the health crisis will continue to deepen.

    Israel says it is willing to help the authorities in the Gaza Strip curb the spread of the coronavirus by providing it with vaccines, Israeli media reported.

    This is in exchange for the bodies of two Israeli soldiers believed to be held by Hamas, an Islamic group which the State of Israel considers terrorists.

    Last week an Egyptian security delegation visited the Strip and met with Hamas leadership to discuss a number of burning issues; the deteriorating health situation in the coastal enclave is thought to have topped their agenda.

    Unmanageable Health Crisis

    In recent weeks, the health crisis in Gaza started spiralling out of control. 

    Reports suggest that the Strip registers a thousand new cases daily and that all the enclaves' hospitals are currently occupied with coronavirus patients.

    But Ahmed Al Najiy, a Palestinian doctor who specialises in treating COVID-19 at Gaza's European Hospital, says that the situation is more acute than what's currently reported.

    "Our hospital receives up to 70 patients in critical condition per day. For a hospital that only has 360 beds this is difficult. Also, the infection rate has long passed 30 percent and I can safely say that the amount of cases will only go up with time."

    The problem, says Al Najiy, is that the Gaza Strip that has already registered more than 26,000 patients and over 160 deaths, and has no means to fight the raging pandemic.

    Recently it was reported that the enclave had stopped carrying out coronavirus tests, simply because authorities ran out of kits.

    Other essential equipment is also lacking. The Gaza Strip only has 100 ventilators that are supposed to cater to the needs of the two million people residing in the enclave. 79 of them are already being used by the coronavirus patients.

    Attempt to Heal the Wounds

    In a bid to curb the spread of the disease, on Friday, Gaza authorities imposed a weekend curfew that will last until the end of the month.

    They also urged the Gazan public to adhere to the preventative measures, including maintaining social distancing and hygiene, and called on the international community to extend a helping hand to the enclave as it struggles to handle the crisis.

    Some have already responded to those pleas. In April, the International Committee of the Red Cross donated essential equipment to the Strip that included a ventilator, monitors, defibrillators, suction devices and pumps.

    However, Al Najiy believes these measures are a drop in the bucket. 

    "First of all, many people in the Strip are not committed to the rules set by the government, something that contributes to the spread of the disease and, secondly, we certainly need more medical equipment and assistance to handle the crisis." 

    Hamas has already received help from the Palestinian Authority and Israel, when it got testing kits, masks and other basic equipment. Israeli doctors have also visited the Strip to assist local specialists with the handling of the pandemic. 

    However, given the fact that the Jewish state (as well as a number of other countries) consider Hamas a terrorist organisation, they refrains from providing it with too much assistance and Al Najiy says that if aid doesn't start pouring in, it will be a matter of time until the situation becomes unmanageable.

    "We are afraid that we will soon lose control over the situation and then only God knows what will happen," he warned.
    Tags:
    crisis, COVID-19, disaster, Gaza
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse