Iraqi Military College Near Baghdad Airport Rocked by Explosion, Source Says

The device reportedly went off by the college fence. There were no casualties, according to the source. An investigation into the incident is underway.
In the meantime, the Anadolu News Agency reported, citing police officer Ahmad Khalaf, that the blast was caused by a mortar shell, fired by unidentified perpetrators. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.
#Iraq: Explosion Reported Near #Baghdad International Airport Dec. 12; No Damages Or Casualties Reported #Security https://t.co/COWccwEbCa pic.twitter.com/hTadZD6mQp— RiskMap (@riskmap_) December 12, 2020
