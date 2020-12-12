Northwestern Kabul Comes Under Rocket Attack, 1 Person Killed, Sputnik Correspondent Says

According to a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, two rockets fell near the airport and two other hit residential areas.
The attack left one person dead and one more injured.
Alleged videos from the scene have been shared on social media.
#Breaking - Rockets landed in parts of #Kabul early this morning. Police said the rockets were fired from Khairkhana area north of Kabul city. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/Z0FwaoroGg— Dr Merwis (@DrMerwis) December 12, 2020
At least 7 rockets landed Kabul city early in the morning. pic.twitter.com/wNb0L0BUSu— Said Amir Akbari (@akbari_said) December 12, 2020
Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.
Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar said Friday he shared NATO's concerns about Taliban attacks being a threat to the peace process and echoed the alliance's call for an immediate ceasefire.
NATO said in a statement on Wednesday that violence, especially driven by Taliban attacks, continued to undermine the peace process and had to end. The bloc said it would leave Afghanistan only when the conditions were right.
