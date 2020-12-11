Register
16:03 GMT11 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This frame grab from a video provided by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows missiles flying into the sky near Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Israeli warplanes flying over Lebanon fired missiles toward areas near the Syrian capital of Damascus late Tuesday, hitting an arms depot and wounding three soldiers, Syrian state media reported, saying that most of the missiles were shot down by air defense units.

    IDF Admits Conducting Operations in Syria, Claims to Have Slowed Iran's Alleged 'Entrenchment' There

    © AP Photo / Uncredited
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    124
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081198209_0:76:2940:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_83454a4be590f969f52a986974c6c6cc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012111081430589-idf-admits-conducting-operations-in-syria-claims-to-have-slowed-irans-alleged-entrenchment-there/

    Syria has suffered from hundreds of airstrikes in recent years, but in most cases no one has claimed responsibility for them. Local media blame Israel for the attacks, but Tel Aviv has officially acknowledged its involvement only in a few of the strikes, while leaving the rest without comment.

    Israel has managed to reduce Iran's presence in Syria by conducting numerous operations on the territory of the sovereign state in 2020, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi claimed during a speech on 11 December. At the same time, Tehran denies having troops deployed in the Arab Republic, apart from military advisers.

    "The Iranian entrenchment in Syria is in a clear slowdown as a result of IDF activity, but we still have a long way to go to complete our goals in this arena", Kochavi said.

    Kochavi went on to reveal that Israel has conducted some 500 operations, ranging from airstrikes to clandestine operations, during 2020 in "six areas", without elaborating which countries - aside from Syria - were among them. The IDF chief of staff noted that in some of the "areas", the Israeli military has had to engage in operations on a daily basis, while in others, only occasionally.

    Year of Israeli Cyber Operations and Mysterious Sabotage in Iran

    The Israeli military head made another stunning revelation, admitting that Tel Aviv has engaged in offensive operations in the cybersphere, calling the latter "the most significant combat arena that has changed" in 2020. Kochavi, however, didn't delve into the details of these operations.

    Israel's involvement in cyberattacks has been alleged on several occasions by media outlets during 2020. One of the most famous cases was an incident at Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port near the Strait of Hormuz, which reportedly left the port in chaos for days as a result of malfunctioning systems. Iran, however, dismissed reports about the extent of the problems, stating that the cyberattack had "failed to penetrate" the port systems and only affected a small number of systems.

    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz in 300 kms 186 (miles) south of capital Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
    Alleged Satellite Photo Suggests Iran Built New Underground Nuclear Site at Natanz

    Iran also suffered a series of unexplained explosions at facilities over the course of the summer, some of which Tehran attributed to sabotage. Among the affected objects were the Natanz nuclear site, whose operations have since been moved underground. According to some media reports, the blasts might have been Israel's response to Iran's alleged hacking of water facilities in April. However, a May report by The New York Times suggested that Tel Aviv was not planning to retaliate over the alleged hack, as it resulted in no damage or casualties.

    Related:

    Israel Won't End Syria Operations Until Iran Leaves, Defence Minister Says
    UK Media Claims Hamas Operatives Plotting Anti-Israel Attacks in Turkey
    Israel Unveils Unseen New Military Unit 'to Operate in All Fronts of the War'
    India, Israel to Jointly Build Drones for Maritime, Land Based Military Operations
    Israel Developing Artificial Intelligence System That Hunts Down Drone Operators
    Tags:
    Syria, Iran, Cyberattacks, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse