Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi Welcomes Normalization of Ties With Morocco

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has welcomed the renewal of relations between his country and another Arab country – Morocco – that was achieved under the mediation of US President Donald Trump and his team.

Late on Thursday, Trump announced that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco, with the deal implying the establishment of full diplomatic ties and air travel between the two nations, as well as the United States’ recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed region of Western Sahara.

"I welcome the important news from Washington today [Thursday] on the renewal of relations between Israel and Morocco. The State of Israel thanks US President @realDonaldTrump and his team for advancing peace and stability in the Middle East, and for their support of Israel," Ashkenazi tweeted.

The agreement reflects "the deep and long-standing friendship" between the two countries, Ashkenazi added, calling on other Arab countries to join the Trump-sponsored Abraham Accords.

© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy Moroccans protest against the participation of Israel and the flying of its flag at the United Nation's climate talks being held in Marrakech, Morocco, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

Morocco has become the fourth Arab country and the sixth altogether to normalize relations with the Jewish state following the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan this year, as well as Egypt and Jordan, which made peace with Israel decades earlier.

Israel and Morocco had established low-level diplomatic ties during the 1990s in the wake of the Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement, also known as Oslo 2, but those ties were suspended after the outbreak of Palestine’s second intifada (uprising) in 2000.

Morocco has been home to a large number of people from the Jewish community.