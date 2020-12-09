Two Bombs Reportedly Dropped on Oil Wells in Kirkuk, Iraq

Reuters has reported, citing security sources, that two bombs targeted oil wells in the Khabbaz oil fields over 200 km north of Baghdad, causing a fire in the area. According to reports, firefighters are already at the site and working to put out the flames.
At the moment, no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Several photos allegedly depicting the site of the incident have since been posted online.
#Breaking— Blesa Shaways (@Bilesa_Shaweys) December 9, 2020
2 explosions hit Khabaza #Oil field near #Kirkuk, #Iraq pic.twitter.com/Q599tYaX7e
In the meantime, Iraqi news agency Shafaq stated that the Daesh* terror group was behind the bombing, citing local police sorces.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)