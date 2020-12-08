World Would Be a Safer Place Without Israel, Iranian National Security Chief Says

Tensions between Iran and Israel have reached new highs in the wake of the 27 November assassination of senior Iranian nuclear and missile scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The Islamic Republic almost immediately blamed Tel Aviv for the brazen daylight attack. Tel Aviv has not made any formal statements on the matter.

The world would be a better place without Israel, and Arab countries penning normalization agreements with the country risk being overthrown by their own people, Iranian Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani has declared.

“Undoubtedly, the world will be safer without the Zionist regime. Those government officials that are seeking, with humiliation, to normalize relations with the fake Zionist regime and are helping to implement the US schemes in the region will not have a better fate than those of [overthrown Libyan and Sudanese leaders Muammar] Gaddafi and Omar al-Bashir,” Shamkhani said, speaking to Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Tehran on Tuesday, his remarks cited by Iran’s PressTV.

Pointing to the importance of the strategic relations between Iran and Syria, including in the fight against Israeli "aggression," Shamkhani also called on the international community to “stand firm against the actions of this inhumane regime in order to create a safe and peaceful world.”

US’ Oil Plunder

In his remarks, Shamkhani also attacked the US over its ongoing occupation of parts of northeast Syria, accusing Washington of keeping troops in the country to “plunder Syrian oil, maintain the security of the Zionist regime, and expand ISIL* terrorist cells in the region,” and demanding that the US’s “evil presence” in the region come to an end.

Mekdad arrived in Iran on Monday, with the trip abroad his first since his appointment last month following the death of his predecessor, Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

In his discussion with Shamkhani, Mekdad expressed gratitude for Iran’s assistance to Damascus in its fight against terrorism and foreign aggression, and said Syrians would never forget the sacrifices made by Iranian commanders and soldiers, including Qasem Soleimani, the Republican Guard Quds Force commander who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

In addition to Shamkhani, Mekdad has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Islamic Consultative Assembly speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

© REUTERS / WANA A protester holds a picture of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, during a demonstration against his killing in Tehran, Iran, November 28, 2020

Roiling Tensions

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated dramatically late last month in the wake of the 27 November assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist. Iran almost immediately blamed Israel for the attack. Tel Aviv has issued no formal statements on the matter. However, Israeli officials have expressed fears that Iran may ‘retaliate’ by striking Israeli diplomatic missions, launching missile attacks or activating ‘proxies’ situated on Israel’s borders. Last week, Israel’s National Security Council warned that Israelis living in countries near Iran could be targeted. At the same time, an anonymous Israeli official told The New York Times that Tel Aviv should be “thanked” for killing the scientist.

Iran scrapped diplomatic relations with Israel in the immediate aftermath of the Iranian Revolution of 1979. Since that time, Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened the destruction of Israel, with many Israeli and US officials taking such threats to mean an existential threat to the physical safety of the Jewish population of Israel proper. However, Iranian leaders from Ayatollah Khomeini onwards have repeatedly said that their dispute was with Zionism, not Judaism or Jews themselves.

* Also known as Daesh or ISIS, a terrorist group which once held wide swathes of territory in northwestern Iraq and eastern Syria. Outlawed in Russia and many other countries.