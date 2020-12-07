Iraqi Security Forces Detain High-Ranking Member of Daesh

"Following intensive surveillance and high-level joint intelligence efforts, the Anti-Terrorism Directorate's Special Operations Unit carried out an operation in the Al Anbar province, which ended with the detention of a dangerous terrorist leader who holds the post of the so-called deputy governor of IS in Iraq," Rasool tweeted.
كما وخرجت قوة من المهام الخاصة لأبطال جهاز مُكافحة الإرهاب لتنفيذ عمليةٍ نوعية في مُحافظة الأنبار أسفرت عن إلقاء القبض على قيادي إرهابي خطير يشغل منصب ما يُسمى نائب والي العراق في عصابات #داعش الإرهابية بعد رصد مُكثف وجهد إستخباري مُشترك عالي المُستوى.— يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) December 7, 2020
The spokesman also said that security forces had detained two terrorists in the central province of Saladin who took part in the battle of Tikrit in 2014, which resulted in a major Daesh victory and heavy casualties for Iraqi forces.
In late 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh, but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.
Al-Qaeda, Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), terrorist groups banned in Russia and a number of other countries.
