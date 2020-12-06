Heavy Rains, Flooding Lead to Death of At Least Seven People in Iran, Reports Claim

Two of the deaths were reported in the Bushehr province, and five people died in Hormozgan province, Iran’s state broadcaster said on Sunday, citing a statement from the country’s emergency medical services.
Iran has seen heavy rains and flooding in several provinces in recent days, including the southern provinces of Hormozgan and Bushehr, and the southwestern Khuzestan and Fars provinces.
Dec.5- Sarbandar, SW #Iran— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) December 5, 2020
One week after seasonal rains in Khuzestan Province, parts of Sarbandar are still flooded with rainwater and sewer. Locals blame local officials for their incompetence and lack of funding. pic.twitter.com/gAele1f766
Heavy rains expected to worsen the Iran #floods in the coming days. @Iranian_RCS has deployed already 125 relief teams who are working around the clock to keep people safe.— IFRC Middle East and North Africa (@IFRC_MENA) December 2, 2020
This year, #Iran has witnessed multiple extreme weather events and heavy floodings. #climatechange pic.twitter.com/sLJ93c6eIK
Thousands of residents have been impacted, with floodwaters causing landslides, road blockages and disruptions in city traffic.
Floods in Iran#ClimateEmergencypic.twitter.com/Y4ALH4m1Zm— Harjeet Singh (@harjeet11) December 6, 2020
Dec. 6- Borazjan, S #Iran
A passerby saves a child from drowning during floods in Bushehr Province.
— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) December 6, 2020
Seasonal rains quickly turn to floods in #Iran due to a lack of infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/esU1qqMhLY
According to media reports, this is the third year in a row that Iran is seeing major floods at this time of the year.
