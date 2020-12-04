Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Reportedly Destroys Houthi Drone Launched Against Kingdom

Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition forces' "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen" said in a statement released on Friday by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that coalition forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by armed Houthi militants which was targeting civilian objects and non-combatants in the southern region of the kingdom.
The statement did not provide information on damage or casualties.
In 2015, the Saudi-led coalition come into the conflict between the Yemen government and armed forces of the Hothi political opposition faction. Since that time, at the request of Yemen's exiled president, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, Riyadh has been carrying out military operations against Houthi militia.
Over the last months the Saudi-Yemen border region has seen dense attacks reportedly done by Houthis, involving rockets, explosives and drones.
According to SPA, the last incident involving the interception and the subsequent destroying of Houthi's drone occured on 18 November.
