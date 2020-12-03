Blast Hits Afghan Town of Gardez, Governor of Paktia Province Says

There have been no details on the casualties yet.
Armed clashes and bomb blasts continue to impact Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
Earlier this week, member of the negotiating team for the Afghan government Nader Nadery said that the Afghan government and Taliban had agreed on the structure of intra-Afghan talks and can start negotiations on the agenda.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts at that time, with the Taliban denying any involvement.
The United States and the Taliban - Afghanistan’s major armed opposition movement - signed a peace agreement in February that paved the way for reducing violence in the country, a gradual troop withdrawal and for intra-Afghan negotiations.
