Register
12:07 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. Iranian Defense Ministry/ WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

    Israel Carried Out Iranian Scientist's Assassination, Media Claims Citing US Official

    © REUTERS / West Asia News Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081346013_0:112:3072:1840_1200x675_80_0_0_b533867c925a2740ce7b3028adfc0e8c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012031081346060-israel-carried-out-iranian-scientists-assassination-media-claims-citing-us-official/

    Iran has already accused Israel of carrying out the hit, but has yet to present evidence to substantiate the claim. Tel Aviv itself has neither confirmed nor denied the accusations, but has been actively opposed to the Iranian nuclear programme that the murdered scientist was working on.

    Israel orchestrated and executed the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on 27 November, CNN reported citing an anonymous US administration official. The source noted that normally Tel Aviv warns the White House about its upcoming covert operations, but did not elaborate on whether this was the case with Fakhrizadeh murder.

    Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020

    The official also refused to elaborate on whether Washington provided any kind of support to Israel in this attack. CNN's source added that the US does not expect a retaliatory strike against its forces in the region, since Tehran blames Tel Aviv for the incident. The official reportedly said that Fakhrizadeh has long been in Israel's crosshairs.

    Israel itself has neither confirmed, nor denied its culpability in the scientist's killing.

    Top Iranian Nuclear Scientists Killed in Broad Daylight

    The report comes after The New York Times previously cited another anonymous US official as confirming Iran's accusations of Israel's involvement in the hit. Tehran has so far not provided any evidence to back the claim Tel Aviv was behind the murder, but Iran's PressTV reported that authorities found a logo and specifications from the Israeli defence industry on a weapon allegedly used in the attack.

    A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)
    © REUTERS / West Asia News Agency
    A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency)

    Several other Iranian media reports suggested that a remotely-controlled weapon was used to kill the scientist. US-based media outlet The Drive suggested that a variant of the Israeli-made remotely-controlled or automated SMASH Hopper might have been used to murder Fakhrizadeh. Smart Shooter, the company that produces those weapons, did not comment on the article.

    Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Iran Security Chief Says They Know Who Plotted Top Nuclear Scientist's Murder

    Tehran vowed to retaliate for the murder of its scientist on 27 November in the Iranian city of Absard. Fakhrizadeh had been working on the country's nuclear programme, which Iran insists is solely for peaceful purposes. Tel Aviv, however, has long claimed that Iran seeks to develop its own nuclear weapons and reportedly engaged in a series of attacks on the country's nuclear sites and scientists in the past, while never acknowledging or denying its involvement.

    Related:

    Unrelated to Scientist's Murder? US Reportedly Sends Warships to Persian Gulf As 'Message to Iran'
    Iran Security Chief Says They Know Who Plotted Top Nuclear Scientist's Murder
    Israeli Embassies Reportedly 'On High Alert' as Iran's Ayatollah Vows Revenge for Scientist's Murder
    Iran's Lawmakers Pass Bill to Boost Nuclear Activity in Wake of Top Scientist's Murder, Reports Say
    Iran’s Quds Force Calls Scientist’s Assassination Handiwork ‘of Arrogant International Thieves’
    Media Claim Nuclear Scientist's Killing Part of US-Israel Plan to Thwart Biden's Iran Reengagement
    Tags:
    assassination, US, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combination image shows a file photo dated Thursday, 5 December 2019 of the traditional Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, top, and the square on Saturday, 28 November 2020, below.
    Christmas Fairs Before and After Coronavirus Pandemic
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse