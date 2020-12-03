Register
07:33 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hamas militants hold weapons as they celebrate the release of Palestinian prisoner Mohammed al-Bashiti, who served 12 years in an Israeli jail after he was convicted of being a member of Hamas' armed wing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2016

    Smuggling Sperm of Terror Convicts Might Be Difficult in Israel But It Doesn't Stop Would-be Mothers

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012031081343401-smuggling-sperm-of-terror-convicts-might-be-difficult-in-israel-but-it-doesnt-stop-would-be-mothers/

    Israeli prison authorities ban conjugal visits for Palestinian prisoners incarcerated for terrorism. For many wives of such inmates this verdict means they can never become mothers but some are taking matters into their hands, looking for ways to get pregnant under the noses of watchful Israeli guards.

    The year 2020 has been especially difficult for both Israelis and Palestinians. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, many have lost their lives, hundreds of thousands have lost their jobs, sinking into poverty.

    But for Sanaa Salama, an Israeli Arab woman from the town of Tira in central Israel, this year has been sheer bliss, simply because she finally became a mother.

    Achieving that goal, however, was not easy and the reason for this was that her husband, Walid Daqqa, is a prisoner, serving a life sentence in an Israeli jail for his involvement in terrorism.

    How It All Began

    Daqqa was caught and imprisoned in 1986, after he confessed to the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli soldier, Moshe Tamam, two years earlier by a cell of the Popular Front of the Liberation of Palestine, an organisation deemed a terrorist outfit by Israel and of which Daqqa was a part. But it was only 13 years later that he met and married Sanaa, who back then was a journalist, writing about the life of Palestinian prisoners.

    "We got married in 1999 and I really wanted to have a child from him", confesses Sanaa.

    The problem was that Israel's prison authorities do not allow conjugal visits for those tried for terrorism, and claim those meetings could be used by terrorists to smuggle arms, money, and even drugs.

    Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, stand guard near a mockup of a prison cell during a rally marking Palestinian prisoners Day, in Gaza City, Monday, April 17, 2017
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas, stand guard near a mockup of a prison cell during a rally marking Palestinian prisoners Day, in Gaza City, Monday, April 17, 2017

    And this was what prompted Sanaa to agree to her husband's proposal to use a ruse that has now become popular among the wives of Palestinian prisoners - smuggled sperm.

    "My husband surprised me when he asked me if I was ready to become a mom", she recalls the meeting with Daqqa. "I didn't hesitate and told him I would happily do so".

    Her acceptance was not a given. In conservative Palestinian society, the pregnancy of a woman, whose husband is away could raise eyebrows and stir suspicion but Sanaa says these thoughts did not bother her because her family had embraced that move and vowed to support her.

    "My family and that of my husband approved of the decision, mostly because they all realised that a child would be the only 'real' element that could link me to him".

    Long Road to Pregnancy?

    The process of sperm smuggling, however, required an entire operation and Sanaa says she doesn't even know the details or the people, who helped to turn her dream into reality.

    "It was very complicated. Capsules with my husband's sperm had to be smuggled outside of prison and this was exceptionally difficult given the prison authorities check every little thing that goes inside and out".

    But her persistence paid off and 13 weeks after she started the process, doctors at a Nazareth fertility clinic told her she had become pregnant. Nine months down the line, in February, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl, whom she named Milad.

    Palestinian children look through a hole in a sheet metal fence outside their home in a poor neighbourhood in Gaza City
    © AFP 2020 / Mahmud Hams
    Palestinian children look through a hole in a sheet metal fence outside their home in a poor neighbourhood in Gaza City

    Sanaa is far from being the only Palestinian who resorted to this scheme. Since 2012, when the first such instances occurred, more than 70 women have opted for this strategy to conceive a child.

    By 2018, more than 60 babies had been born to fathers jailed in Israeli prisons.

    And despite the long and rather unnatural process, Sanaa says it was worth the effort. 

    "She is the best thing that has happened in my life. She compensated me for the feeling of deprivation that I had and she turned me into a happy woman, who conceived a child from the man she loves. And that also gives me hope that one day we will meet and live together as a family".
    Tags:
    sperm, Sperm, Israel, Palestinians, Palestinians, palestinians
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse