Register
23:53 GMT02 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iraqi army soldiers are deployed in front of the U.S. embassy, in Baghdad

    Trump to Reportedly Pull Dozens of US Diplomats Out of Iraq as Tensions Grow Between US, Iran

    © AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    293
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107795/39/1077953967_0:342:3034:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_3a71b14e6f7d2b2742788cb78b728dab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012021081341137-trump-to-reportedly-pull-dozens-of-us-diplomats-out-of-iraq-as-tensions-grow-between-us-iran/

    Relations between the Trump administration and Tehran have been especially strained since the US assassinated top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force, in Iraq on January 3, 2020.

    US President Donald Trump is said to be pulling out as many as half of America’s diplomats from the US embassy in Baghdad as tensions with Tehran continue to increase ahead of the first anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination, Politico reported Wednesday, citing a US official and a State Department official. 

    Although the US official said that “dozens” of American staffers at the US embassy and other diplomatic facilities in Iraq would be leaving, the State Department official did not offer specifics, other than confirm that staffers would be leaving the country.

    The staff reduction is supposed to be temporary but, due to strained relations between the two countries, it’s unknown when US diplomats will return to the US embassy in Baghdad. 

    Iraq is often a battleground for fighting between the United States and Iran. Following Soleimani’s death, Tehran retaliated against the White House by launching missiles at US troops housed in Iraq, reportedly causing dozens of soldiers to suffer brain injuries.

    Tensions between the US and Iran have been especially high following last month’s killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian scientist who helped lead the country’s nuclear program. 

    The top nuclear scientist was reportedly killed by a remote-controlled machine gun east of Tehran. Iran’s Supreme National Security Agency has said that the Israeli spy agency Mossad and the People's Mujahedin Organization, an Iranian political-militant organization banned in the country, were involved in the assassination.

    In a statement to Politico on Wednesday, the US State Department did not deny that a staff reduction could be taking place in Iraq.

    “The State Department continually adjusts its diplomatic presence at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, the health situation, and even the holidays,” a department official said in a statement to the outlet. “Ensuring the safety of US government personnel, US citizens, and the security of our facilities, remains our highest priority.”

    The latest report comes after Trump considered closing down the US embassy in Baghdad after intelligence agencies in September became concerned about attacks against American forces in Iraq and against the embassy itself, Politico reported at the time.

    Related:

    Joe Biden’s OMB Pick Neera Tanden Reportedly Punched Journalist When He Asked Clinton About Iraq War
    Daesh Claims Responsibility For Iraq Oil Refinery Rocket Attack
    Iraq Warns Daesh Activities Have Intensified, Urges International Cooperation to Stop Terrorists
    Drone Strike Reportedly Kills One of Iran’s IRGC Commanders in Western Iraq
    Rumors of IRGC Commander's Killing in Drone Strike in Iraq 'Apparently Untrue', Iran's MFA Says
    Tags:
    US Embassy in Iraq, diplomats, Donald Trump, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse