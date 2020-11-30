Israeli Prosecutor Reportedly Asks to Delay Submarine Purchase Probe Over Prejudice Concerns

According to Haaretz, Mendelblit said in a request that the postponement is to "avoid causing harm to the criminal procedure."
The government committee, established by Gantz last week, was expected to hold its first session on Tuesday and then convene three times a week throughout its four-month tenure.
A large-scale corruption scheme, known as Case 3000, which involved alleged bribes to Israeli officials for soliciting multi-million-dollar state contracts on nuclear submarines with Thyssenkrupp, has already resulted in indictments against several former officials.
In November 2018, police recommended that prosecutors indict several individuals close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Case 3000 on various corruption-related charges, including suspicion of fraud, breach of trust and conspiring to commit a crime.
All comments
Show new comments (0)