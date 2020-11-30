Register
05:59 GMT30 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020

    Netanyahu Could Evade Trial by Becoming President And Israeli Law Has No Power to Stop Him - Expert

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/09/1079250979_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_f63a4b120b1bdb1a7160e091736b4a40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011301081313733-netanyahu-could-evade-trial-by-becoming-president-and-israeli-law-has-no-power-to-stop-him---expert/

    The prospect of Netanyahu becoming Israel's president is regarded as problematic by the country's media, primarily because that position should be filled by a person with a stainless reputation, not by somebody who has been indicted in a series of graft probes.

    In July, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin will vacate his post and the members of the Israeli parliament will need to elect a new head of state, who will man the position for the next seven years.

    According to Israeli law, anyone who is a citizen and resident of Israel can become the country's president and now reports suggest that one of the people eyeing that position is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself. 

    In Israel, where the presidency is merely symbolic and where the President serves as a role model, allegations that Netanyahu might end up taking the top post have stirred criticism and harsh reactions from the general public.

    The reason for this is Netanyahu's ongoing legal battles. Last year, the PM was indicted in a series of graft probes that include buying positive press and receiving illegal gifts from rich donors. Although Netanyahu denies these allegations, many Israelis are certain that a person with corruption charges cannot serve as the country's prime minister, let alone president.

    Corruption Charges Not a Problem

    But there is a catch: Israel's law doesn't see it as an obstacle. 

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a swearing in ceremony of his new unity government with election rival Benny Gantz, at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 17, 2020
    © REUTERS / ADINA VALMAN
    Netanyahu Slams Corruption Trial Against Him as Attempt at 'Toppling Me, in Any Way Possible'
    "Israel's basic law doesn't limit a person that was charged with bribery from running for the presidency. This is because the President of Israel doesn't hold any functional powers. But it is obvious that it has to be a person that can give an example to all," says Prof. Suzie Navot, an expert on constitutional and parliamentary law.

    It is not yet clear why Netanyahu would potentially want to relinquish his post, where he enjoys power and influence, and opt for a position that involves mainly receiving the credentials of foreign diplomats, participation in symbolic ceremonies and granting pardons to prisoners.

    But Israeli media is certain that the idea behind the move is simple -- it would help Netanyahu evade trial.

    "While the Prime Minister of Israel can be tried, the president is immune to such an activity. Israeli law doesn't allow (authorities) to prosecute him for offences committed during his seven years in office. Nor does it give permission to try him for those he'd committed before he assumed that post. I don't know whether this is what motivates Netanyahu but I can understand the logic behind those reports," the expert explains.

    In February, a court in Jerusalem is set to start listening to witnesses in Netanyahu's cases and the PM is expected to attend those sessions. Israeli media believes that he would like to avoid those images and by assuming the presidential post he would not only be able to achieve that goal but would also manage to buy himself time.

    "You just don't know what's going to happen in these seven years. Witnesses might not even remember the details they do now. And Netanyahu will be seven years older and that might influence the trial," says Navot.

    Guessing the intentions of the PM and acknowledging the holes in Israel's legislation, in May several members of the opposition tried to pass a bill that would prevent a person with criminal charges from running for president. But they failed to collect the necessary amount of signatures to turn that proposal into a law.

    High Court to the Rescue?

    Now, as reports of Netanyahu's intentions seem to be emerging, the case might reach the desks of Israel's High Court judges, who would need to decide if he could run for the highest post. 

    FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) development in Israel at his office in Jerusalem September 13, 2020
    © REUTERS / Yoav Dudkevitch/Yedioth Ahronoth/Pool
    As Elections in Israel Draw Near, Netanyahu Counting on Ultra-Orthodox Parties for Support
    Israel's High Court interfered in similar processes in the past. In May, eleven judges of the institution ruled that Netanyahu could form a government, despite pleas submitted by liberal NGOs that called on the body to prevent him from doing so because of his corruption charges.

    Navot believes that if Netanyahu makes his reported intention public, similar petitions will reach the court again and the judiciary will have to make a decision on whether to keep them at bay or interfere and face a potential backlash from the public, that very often rejects its snooping into the country's political affairs.

    "The court has the power to interfere. They might say that to be Israel's president you need to be pure and be a role model but we have never been in this situation before, and if the members of the Knesset, from the left, right and centre, end up choosing him, the court might decide that it would be better for it to keep a distance from meddling into these affairs."
    Tags:
    trial, corruption, law, prime minister, president, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse