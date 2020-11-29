Daesh Claims Responsibility For Iraq Oil Refinery Rocket Attack

Daesh* has claimed responsibility for the attack on an oil refinery in Iraq, a statement released by the group says.
Two Katyusha rockets were used in the attack, the statement added.
Earlier in the day, Sky News Arabiya reported that a rocket hit an oil refinery in northern Iraq, causing a fire.
Al-Arabiya correspondent: "Chinese oil refinery in Salahaldin hit by Katyusha rockets" #Iraq https://t.co/HHfHDcPxtX— FJ (@Natsecjeff) November 29, 2020
According to the correspondent, the rocket landed at an oil refinery in the town of Baiji in Salahaldin province to the north of Baghdad.
Firefighters have been working at the scene trying to contain the flames caused when the rocket hit a fuel storage depot inside the Siniya refinery, Reuters said, quoting local officials.
The Siniya refinery, which has a capacity of 20,000 barrels per day, was reopened in 2017 after damages caused by Daesh* terrorists had been repaired.
*Daesh (IS/ISIL/ISIS) - a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.
