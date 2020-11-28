Turkish Foreign Ministry Condemns Killing of Iranian Physicist, Calls for Avoiding Escalation

Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the "heinous assassination" of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, called for the perpetrators of the attack to be held accountable and urged "all sides to act with common sense and restraint".
"We regret that Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh died as a result of an armed attack in Tehran. We condemn this heinous murder and express our condolences to the Iranian government and the family of the deceased. Turkey opposes any attempt to disturb peace and tranquility in the region, as well as against all types of terrorism, regardless of who the perpetrator or target is," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement commenting on the attack.
İranlı Bilimadamı Muhsin Fahrizade’nin Uğradığı Saldırı Sonucu Hayatını Kaybetmesi Hk. https://t.co/CjNfuKTf40 pic.twitter.com/I1lUJZ9uxG— T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) November 28, 2020
The ministry added that all those responsible must be held accountable and advised: "all sides to avoid actions that could lead to an escalation in the region."
A spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday that Berlin was concerned that the killing of the Iranian physicist could increase tensions in the Middle Eastern region.
Earlier, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that the international community should condemn the attack and called on the United Nations to step up counter-terrorism efforts.
