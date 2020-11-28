Register
18:32 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Vice-President Joe Biden (L) poses with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Beylerbeyi Palace on 22 November 2014 in Istanbul, Turkey.

    How the US Push to 'Reinforce Democratic Values' in Turkey May Play Out

    © AFP 2020 / BULENT KILIC
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011281081304435-how-the-us-push-to-reinforce-democratic-values-in-turkey-may-play-out/

    Changing the occupant of the White House will not affect Washington's major strategy towards Turkey and the Middle East in general, say Turkish observers, explaining why Ankara can no longer be reliant on the US and its model of democracy.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the last president of a NATO nation to congratulate Joe Biden after the US media declared the former vice-president's victory on 7 November. In contrast, Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) rushed to commend Biden immediately, prompting a rebuke from the Justice and Development Party's (AKP) Group Deputy Chair Bulent Turan.

    According to Axios, the potential Biden administration may share a lot of aims with Ankara on a number of issues, including Turkey's relations with Russia, Iran as well as Erdogan's Syria strategy. Meanwhile, the US State Department has announced a programme aimed at "reinforcing democratic values" in Turkey and fostering US-Turkish ties in 2021 among other issues.

    'Turkey's Dependency on the US is No Longer Possible'

    "The signals sent to Biden by both the Turkish opposition and official Ankara indicate that those who set the tone in Turkish politics, first, did not learn a lesson from the coup attempt on 15 July [2016]; second, they are not able to realise that threats to Turkey's national interests are coming from the United States; and, third, they are not very well aware of new global trends", argues Turkish journalist and political observer Mehmet Ali Guller.

    The journalist does not believe the US effort to "reinforce democratic values" in the country may yield any positive results for the Turkish society.

    “Democratisation with the assistance of the United States is, per se, impossible", he says. "As you know, the US brought the Latin America countries coups and instability rather than democracy. We have all seen how Washington previously established 'democracy' in Vietnam, Iraq, Libya, and Syria."

    Furthermore, the recent African-American protest movements have indicated that the US is not a democratic role model for other countries, according to Guller.

    "In fact, at the present time, probably, there is no more paradoxical, inhuman and anti-democratic situation than the example of which the United States is showing us", the political observer says.

    The return to dependency on the US is impossible for Turkey since this step "is fraught with a huge number of problems and difficulties", including potential coups, economic shocks, abandonment of national interests and inner splits, warns Guller.

    A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.
    © AP Photo / Morry Gash
    A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.

    US-Turkish Relations Have Been Affected by Numerous Crises Since the Sixties

    Besides this, there are also certain "structural problems" at the heart of Turkish-American relations caused by the difference in approaches and fundamental assessments of the two states, says Baris Doster, a political scientist, expert on international relations and professor at Marmara University.

    Turkish-American relations have structural problems that date back to the Sixties after President Lyndon Johnson sent a tough letter to Turkey's then Prime Minister, Ismet Inonu, about the Cyprus crisis in June 1964, the political scientist says.

    Doster points out that there have been hundreds of crises in relations between Washington and Ankara including the 1960 U-2 incident, the Cuban missile crisis, US support for Kurdish militias regarded as terrorist organisations by Turkey, America's alleged role in the 15 July 2016 coup attempt, the Halkbank case, the situation surrounding the arrest of American Evangelical Pastor Andrew Brunson in 2016 in Turkey, and many others.

    The main reason for the US-Turkish contradictions is the difference between the two countries in the definition, understanding and perception of the world and the region in which they are located, according to the professor.

    "One country is a medium-sized state, the other is a large imperialist power," he says. "In addition, the two countries have a completely different understanding of threats, allied relations, different priorities, goals, expectations and interests. And these bilateral relations are unbalanced and problematic, regardless of the specific figures in power in Turkey and the United States."

    He is sceptical that Washington's will be able to demonstrate flexibility in dealing with Ankara regardless of Turkish political forces' goodwill.

    "We see how the Turkish leadership is sending friendly signals to Washington being driven by internal problems and an active search for foreign investment," he remarks. "Where will it lead? I think the United States will not show flexibility, Turkey will have to show it instead. The US will not abandon its Iranian, Iraqi and Syrian policies, neither will it halt its support for terrorist organisations and the project to create a Kurdish state. In this respect, American policy will remain unchanged."

    Turkey may expect Washington to change its rhetoric in the case of a Biden administration, but one should delude oneself into thinking that the White House will change its strategic orientation, Doster concludes.

    Related:

    European Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Turkey Over Varosha Reopening, Resolution Says
    Turkey Reportedly Plans to Try to Cozy Up to a Biden Administration
    EU Parliament Vice President Calls for Sanctions on Turkey During December Summit
    Tags:
    Iraq, Libya, Syria, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, kurdish militia, Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Andrew Brunson, Turkey, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse