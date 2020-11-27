Russia Not Ruling Out Biden Administration May Ditch 'Deal of Century', Deputy Foreign Minister Says

When asked if Moscow believed the new administration might give up on the deal, Bogdanov said, "I think so. We'll see."
"'The deal of the century' was absolutely unacceptable for one of the parties to the conflict. So, if there was an attempt to force one country's opinions upon the other, this could not possibly lead to an honest, fair, acceptable solution to a conflict," Bogdanov said.
According to the diplomat, Biden could consider rejecting the deal, as the conflict could be solved via peaceful co-existence of two states.
The Trump administration unveiled its Deal of the Century peace plan in January, envisioning a two-state solution, including the recognition of Israeli claims to settler areas in the West Bank, the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. For the Palestinians, the plan offered $50 billion in infrastructure and investment assistance, and promised a few neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem for a Palestinian state capital
