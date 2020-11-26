Register
07:12 GMT26 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dubai Police

    Tight Security, Strict Laws, & Investment in Education are Behind UAE's Safety, Official Says

    © CC BY 2.0 / Peter Dowley / Dubai Police
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081279167_0:79:1280:799_1200x675_80_0_0_b932725c574eba0ac89cd11b6b044388.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011261081278636-tight-security-strict-laws-investment-in-education-main-reasons-for-uaes-safety-official-says/

    On 2 December, the United Arab Emirates will mark 49 years since its establishment, with local authorities giving three days off to both private and public sector employees.

    In the 49 years since it became an internationally recognised state, the UAE has made a number of important achievements. It's blossomed into a desert oasis, opened its own nuclear plant, the first of its kind in the Arab world, and launched a national space project, sending its first mission to Mars earlier this year.

    Safest State?

    But the UAE's list of achievements doesn't stop there. In October of this year, the country was named the tenth safest in the world, according to Gallup's Global Law and Order Report.

    Acts of terrorism have taken place in the UAE, but this phenomenon was mainly witnessed in the 1970s and 1980s. The last such incident happened in 2014, with the murder of a Hungarian-American kindergarten teacher by a Muslim extremist.

    Holistic Approach to Eradicate Terror

    Over the years, Abu Dhabi has taken multiple measures to eradicate this phenomenon, and Dirar Belhoul Al Felasi, the UAE's minister of state and the head of the Asian committee within the country's parliament, says the success of the nation in combating terrorism can be attributed to a number of factors. 

    "The United Arab Emirates has strong security and police apparatus. It possesses the latest scientific methods and technologies and that helps us to confront terror and various crimes inside the country".

    In 2014, it was reported that Abu Dhabi planned to double its investment in security pouring in more than $10 billion by 2024, as opposed to the $5.5 billion it had earlier invested.

    The country has also adopted a series of laws criminalising terror, including 2014 legislation banning any "direct or indirect involvement" in such activity and introducing heavy penalties and even the death sentence for those who breach the order.

    Similar punishments have been introduced for those who fun terrorism. In 2018, the Gulf nation passed an anti-money laundering and terror financing law and has worked with the United States to impose sanctions on Islamist extremists.

    Legislation Not Enough to Deter Terror?

    Even though those efforts did manage to deter some radicals, a report by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, a watchdog that monitors illicit funds, found that the UAE was doing too little to stem money laundering and the finance of terror.

    According to the French watchdog, between 2013 and 2019, the UAE prosecuted 92 individuals and convicted 75 others for financing terror. But the organisation warned that local authorities should step up the measures needed to stop the spread of the terrorist threat.    

    Nobel Prize medal
    © Flickr / Tim Ereneta
    Israel's Netanyahu, UAE Crown Prince Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
    While Al Felasi says his government is taking active steps in that direction, he also points out that the threat of terror cannot be stopped through security measures and legislation alone. And he believes the only way to eradicate the problem is by adopting a holistic approach and that means investing in the country's education system.

    "When your education system is based on teaching love, tolerance, and peace, while rejecting violence and extremism, it ends up protecting society because you uproot the disease from its inception instead of waiting for its exacerbation".

    Tags:
    security, laws, education, investment, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse