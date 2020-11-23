Yemen's Houthi Targeted Saudi Aramco Distribution Station in Saudi Jeddah, Houthi Spokesman Says

Houthi military spokesman Yahia Sarea said that the strike came as a response to "the continuation of the siege and aggression", advising citizens and foreign companies operating in Saudi Arabia to "stay away from vital installations" because the Houthi military operations will continue.

Yemen's Houthi rebel group targeted on Monday Saudi Aramco Distribution station located in the city of Jeddah, launching a missile Quds 2, according to the Houhi spokesman, Yahia Sarea.

Sarea's tweet reads: "With God's help and support, the missile force was able to target the Aramco distribution station in Jeddah with a winged missile, Quds 2, which entered service recently after successful operational experiments in the Saudi depth, which have not been announced yet. Thanks to God, the injury was very accurate, and ambulances and firefighting vehicles rushed to the targeted place".

The spokesman went on to say in a follow-up tweet that the operation "comes as a response to the continuation of the siege and aggression, and in the context of what the armed forces promised days before the implementation of large-scale operations in the depths of Saudi Arabia".

He also said urged Saudi citizens and foreign companies working in the country to exercise caution, warning that the Houthi military operations will continue.

​There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia on the attack.

The attack comes amid frequent reports by state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on drone attacks carried out by the Houthi group against the Kingdom.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government of Yemen's President, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi armed opposition faction. In 2015, Saudi-led Arab coalition stepped into the conflict, carrying out military operations against the Houthis on Hadi's request.