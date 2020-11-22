Register
11:24 GMT22 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks and talks with US and UAE officials during a visit to the country as part of a multi-nation trip to the region. November 2020.

    Pompeo 'Confident' Other Nations Will Join Arab-Israeli Peace Deal

    © Photo : Twitter / SecPompeo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081241847_0:133:1280:853_1200x675_80_0_0_4c90695edda0da53b41627901b1d5075.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011221081241951-pompeo-confident-other-nations-will-join-arab-israeli-peace-deal/

    This fall, the US brokered normalisation-of-relations deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, offering Abu Dhabi lucrative weapons contracts, and promising Khartoum that Washington would lift sanctions and the ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ designation against the Northeast African nation.

    There are still more Arab countries that the US believes are willing to normalise ties with Israel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

    “I am very confident that other nations will join what the Emiratis, Bahrainis, and Sudanese have done and recognise the rightful place of Israel among nations,” the US top diplomat said, speaking to the Dubai-based Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television channel in an interview released Sunday.

    “They’ll do it because it’s the right thing to do for their nation, because of increased prosperity and security for their country,” Pompeo added, without elaborating which countries he had in mind.

    According to the secretary of state, the “common threat from Iran” has helped bring the Gulf States and Israel together.

    Regarding the Israeli recognition deals, Pompeo reiterated that “every country that wants a better situation for their people will come along to recognise Israel.” The secretary also criticised Palestinian leaders’ rejection of the Trump peace plan, saying Washington “would love for the Palestinians to engage with Israel.”

    Pompeo paid a whirlwind multi-state visit to the Middle East this week, demonstratively touring a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank and stopping by in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and going on to visit the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in a trip expected to wrap up on Monday.

    Gulf State ‘Betrayal’

    The Trump administration unveiled its ‘Peace to Prosperity’ plan for resolving the 72-year-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict in January, calling for a two-state solution, recognition of Israeli claims to settlements in the West Bank, Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, and recognition of Jerusalem as the country’s capital. For the Palestinian side, the plan proposes a $50 billion fund for infrastructure and investment, as well as neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem for a Palestinian capital. Palestinian officials denounced the plan, with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas saying Jerusalem was “not for sale” and that the proposal as a whole belongs in the “garbage can of history".

    The flags of US, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain are projected on the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City on September 15, 2020 in a show of support for Israeli normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
    © AFP 2020 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Palestinian Authority Allegedly Sends Envoys Who Were Recalled Over Israel Deal Back to UAE, Bahrain
    Palestinian leaders have also attacked the UAE and Bahrain for ‘betraying’ Palestinians and ‘stabbing them in the back’ by signing normalisation deals with Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed these criticisms, saying the Gulf sheikdoms’ decision was a sign that some Arab countries would no longer be “held hostage by the Palestinians.”

    Soon after the normalisation deal between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain was signed in September, it was revealed that the United States planned to sweeten the deal by offering Abu Dhabi a $23 billion arms sales agreement including as many as 50 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, 18 MQ-9B Reaper drones and a slew of missiles and munitions.

    Sudan, which agreed to normalise ties with Tel Aviv a month later, received promises of sanctions relief and a commitment by Washington that the state sponsor of terrorism designation slapped on Khartoum in 1993 would be gradually lifted.

    The UAE, Bahrain and Sudan became the third, fourth and fifth members of the Arab League to normalise ties with Israel, with Egypt doing so in in 1979 and Jordan following suit in 1994. 17 League members continue to have no ties with the Jewish state. Saudi Arabia, the largest of the Arab Gulf states, has recently indicated that it would not agree to normalise ties with Israel absent the implementation of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative proposal for resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict.

    President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    Related:

    Squad Member Ilhan Omar Urges Biden to Scrap Trump’s Arab-Israeli ‘Peace Deals’
    Israel Will Not Allow Military Entrenchment of Iran in Syria, Prime Minister Netanyahu Says
    Goods Made in Israeli West Bank Settlements to Be Branded 'Made in Israel' by US, Pompeo Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A pair is kissing in Red Square in Moscow
    New Year's Coming: Views of Snow Covered Moscow
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse