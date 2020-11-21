Sirens Heard in Skies Above Ashkelon After 1 Rocket Launched From Gaza Into Israeli Territory - IDF

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that red alert was activated in the city of Ashkelon, noting that details were under investigation. According to the Israeli military statement, one rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.
According to reports by The Jerusalem Post, witnesses on scene said that explosions could be heard.
Channel 13 reported that the rocket "apparently landed in an open area".
One rocket was just fired from Gaza toward southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZUnyX35Ujr— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 21, 2020
בהמשך לדיווח על הפעלת התרעה, זוהה שיגור אחד משטח רצועת עזה לשטח ישראל— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 21, 2020
A tweet reads: "Following the report of a warning, one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory".
הופעלה התרעה בעיר אשקלון, הפרטים בבדיקה— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 21, 2020
A tweet reads: "An alert was activated in the city of Ashkelon, the details are under investigation".
Magen David Adom - Israeli National Emergency Pre-Hospital Medical and Blood Services Organizatio - said no casualties were reported after the incident.
"Following the red alert that was sounded in the last minutes in the Ashkelon sector, no calls were received for casualties at MDA's 101 hotline", MDA stated.
בהמשך לאזעקת צבע אדום שנשמעה בדקות האחרונות בגזרת באשקלון, במוקד 101 של מד"א לא התקבלו קריאות על נפגעים.— מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) November 21, 2020
